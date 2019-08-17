Reviewing Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s results

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 18.24 N/A -2.33 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 22.04 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

A 1.43 beta indicates that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 43.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. MediWound Ltd.’s 0.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The current Quick Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

The Recommendations and Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, MediWound Ltd.’s potential upside is 273.80% and its consensus price target is $10.13.

Institutional investors held 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares. About 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.