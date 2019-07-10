Reviewing Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

We are contrasting Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 54.64 N/A -2.33 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8 and 8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus target price and a 80.36% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.