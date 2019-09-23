Reviewing Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 19.99 N/A -2.33 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 95 8.74 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.43 beta means Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 43.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. which has a 12.6 Current Ratio and a 10.3 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.