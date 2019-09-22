Reviewing Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 21.00 N/A -2.33 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.43 beta means Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 43.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is 12.2. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 200.00% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 42.6%. 0.1% are Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.87% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -50.68% weaker performance while Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 62.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.