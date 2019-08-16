Reviewing Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.07 N/A -2.33 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 53.37 N/A -2.10 0.00

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.43 and it happens to be 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.19 beta.

The current Quick Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Ratings and recommendations for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Competitively Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $28.14, with potential upside of 21.24%.

The shares of both Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 57.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.