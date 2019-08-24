Reviewing Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s results

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 18.27 N/A -2.33 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Volatility & Risk

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.43 beta. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 102.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.02 beta.

Liquidity

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average price target and a 421.74% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 54.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.