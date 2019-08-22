Reviewing Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s results

Both Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 17.79 N/A -2.33 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 10.63 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility & Risk

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aravive Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, Aravive Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.