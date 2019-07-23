Reviewing Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s results

We are contrasting Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 2979.91 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Risk & Volatility

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is -0.08 and it happens to be 108.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 5.56 which is 456.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 362.25%. Competitively Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $18, with potential upside of 48.03%. The results provided earlier shows that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 13.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -15.72% weaker performance while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 368.69% stronger performance.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.