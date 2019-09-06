Reviewing Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s results

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 4.38 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.02 shows that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 102.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Verastem Inc.’s 191.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.91 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Verastem Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Verastem Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 455.56% for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $3. Competitively the consensus target price of Verastem Inc. is $8.75, which is potential 617.21% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Verastem Inc. is looking more favorable than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 47% respectively. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.5%. Comparatively, Verastem Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Verastem Inc.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.