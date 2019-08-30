Reviewing Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s results

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 424.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has weaker performance than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.