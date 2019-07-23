Reviewing Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s results

This is a contrast between Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95 NuCana plc 13 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9% NuCana plc 0.00% -16.3% -15.5%

Liquidity

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, NuCana plc’s Current Ratio is 15 and has 15 Quick Ratio. NuCana plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 362.25% for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $3.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 38.9% of NuCana plc shares. 6% are Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, NuCana plc has 15.36% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72% NuCana plc 3.49% -2.43% 29.07% -17.93% -34.41% 2.28%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while NuCana plc had bullish trend.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.