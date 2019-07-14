Reviewing Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 83 15.09 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Risk and Volatility

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.08 beta, while its volatility is 108.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 1.7 beta and it is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are 8.8 and 8.6 respectively. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a 383.87% upside potential and an average target price of $3. On the other hand, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 22.99% and its average target price is $105.4. The data provided earlier shows that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -15.72% weaker performance while Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 10.47% stronger performance.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.