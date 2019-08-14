Reviewing Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

$3 is Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 339.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 0% respectively. 4.5% are Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.