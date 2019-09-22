Reviewing Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s results

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 16 11.08 N/A -3.87 0.00

Demonstrates Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Risk & Volatility

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.02 beta, while its volatility is 102.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MacroGenics Inc.’s 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. MacroGenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively MacroGenics Inc. has a consensus target price of $27, with potential upside of 109.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while MacroGenics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.