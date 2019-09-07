Reviewing Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s results

Both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.99 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 467.21% at a $3 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -23.88% weaker performance while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 42.14% stronger performance.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.