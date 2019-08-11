Reviewing Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.02 beta means Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 102.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation is 229.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Histogenics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 340.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13% of Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% are Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -23.88% weaker performance while Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.