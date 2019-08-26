Reviewing Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s results

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 91.76 N/A -2.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 421.74%. Meanwhile, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s consensus target price is $18.5, while its potential upside is 95.77%. The information presented earlier suggests that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Gritstone Oncology Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.