Reviewing Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s results

Both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 47 10.91 N/A -1.07 0.00

Demonstrates Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Volatility & Risk

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 102.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.02. FibroGen Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 467.21% for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $3. FibroGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $65 consensus target price and a 55.95% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than FibroGen Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -23.88% weaker performance while FibroGen Inc. has 2.12% stronger performance.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.