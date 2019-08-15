Reviewing Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s results

Both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 59.59 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, Entera Bio Ltd. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Entera Bio Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a 356.90% upside potential and a consensus price target of $3.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.