Reviewing Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s results

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Demonstrates Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.02 beta indicates that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 102.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 361.54% for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $3.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders held 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.