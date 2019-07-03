Reviewing Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s results

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6%

Risk and Volatility

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of -0.08 and its 108.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 66.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.3. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 395.87% at a $3 consensus target price. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus target price and a 496.82% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 34% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.