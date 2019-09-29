Reviewing Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s results

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 32.86M -0.06 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 4.20M -2.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 5,597,002,214.27% -80.6% -8.6% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 73,298,429.32% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.7% and 0%. Insiders held 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 22.93% are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -23.88% weaker performance while BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 40.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.