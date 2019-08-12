Reviewing Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s results

Both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Atreca Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 and has 22 Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 340.21% and an $3 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67% of Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Atreca Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.