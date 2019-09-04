Reviewing Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s results

Both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 21.12 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Risk and Volatility

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 102.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.02 beta. From a competition point of view, Athersys Inc. has a 0.24 beta which is 76.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Athersys Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $3, and a 435.91% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Athersys Inc. is $8.33, which is potential 531.06% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Athersys Inc. appears more favorable than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 19.9% respectively. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Athersys Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Athersys Inc.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.