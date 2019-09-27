Reviewing Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

Both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.01 32.86M -0.06 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 110 -0.73 35.57M -3.74 0.00

Demonstrates Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 5,508,801,341.16% -80.6% -8.6% Ascendis Pharma A/S 32,207,533.50% -34.9% -31.9%

Volatility and Risk

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 102.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s beta is 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 22.3 and has 22.3 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $164.5, with potential upside of 71.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.