Reviewing Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s results

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 45.64 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 445.36%. Arcus Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 114.82% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.7% and 47.6%. About 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.