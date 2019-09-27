Reviewing Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s results

We are comparing Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 15.98 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Table 2 has Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is -0.02 and it happens to be 102.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional investors held 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.