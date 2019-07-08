Reviewing Belden Inc. (BDC)’s and LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s results

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) and LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) have been rivals in the Industrial Electrical Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belden Inc. 55 0.87 N/A 3.62 15.82 LightPath Technologies Inc. 1 0.78 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Belden Inc. and LightPath Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) and LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belden Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4% LightPath Technologies Inc. 0.00% -4.9% -3.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.48 shows that Belden Inc. is 148.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, LightPath Technologies Inc.’s 118.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Belden Inc. are 2 and 1.4. Competitively, LightPath Technologies Inc. has 3.5 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. LightPath Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Belden Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Belden Inc. and LightPath Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Belden Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 LightPath Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$70 is Belden Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 24.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Belden Inc. and LightPath Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 27.1% respectively. About 0.4% of Belden Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of LightPath Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Belden Inc. -6.06% -2.87% 2.49% 5.05% 4.99% 36.99% LightPath Technologies Inc. -24.74% -21.21% -30.94% -36.54% -45.27% -21.21%

For the past year Belden Inc. has 36.99% stronger performance while LightPath Technologies Inc. has -21.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Belden Inc. beats LightPath Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. Its Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, network and playout systems, plant connectivity products, and cable and connectivity products for television broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV industries. The companyÂ’s Enterprise Connectivity Solutions segment provides copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures; and power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations. Its Industrial Connectivity Solutions segment offers infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems, including industrial and input/output (I/O) connectors, industrial cables, IP and networking cables, I/O modules, distribution boxes, ruggedized controls and sensors, customer specific wiring solutions, and load-moment indicator systems, as well as controllers and sensors for use in industrial automation applications. The companyÂ’s Industrial IT Solutions segment provides security devices, Ethernet switches and related equipment, routers and gateways, network management software, and wireless systems for use in factory automation, power generation and distribution, process automation, and infrastructure projects. Its Network Security Solutions segment offers software and services to detect, prevent, and respond against cyberattacks and data breaches in the utilities and energy, finance, insurance, technology, communications, retail, and healthcare markets, as well as to the government. Belden Inc. sells its products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.