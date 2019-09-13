Reviewing Belden Inc. (BDC)’s and Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s results

Both Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) and Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belden Inc. 55 0.96 N/A 3.62 12.57 Emerson Electric Co. 65 2.18 N/A 3.29 19.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Belden Inc. and Emerson Electric Co. Emerson Electric Co. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Belden Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Belden Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerson Electric Co., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belden Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4% Emerson Electric Co. 0.00% 27.1% 11.2%

Risk & Volatility

Belden Inc. has a 2.41 beta, while its volatility is 141.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Emerson Electric Co.’s 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Belden Inc. are 2 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Emerson Electric Co.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Belden Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emerson Electric Co.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Belden Inc. and Emerson Electric Co. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Belden Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Emerson Electric Co. 0 0 5 3.00

Belden Inc.’s upside potential is 6.40% at a $57 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Emerson Electric Co.’s consensus target price is $75.4, while its potential upside is 16.52%. The results provided earlier shows that Emerson Electric Co. appears more favorable than Belden Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Belden Inc. shares and 73.1% of Emerson Electric Co. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Belden Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Emerson Electric Co.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Belden Inc. -19.45% -22.95% -21.98% -13.36% -28.76% 8.83% Emerson Electric Co. -3.54% -2.74% -7.68% -1.23% -8.01% 8.59%

For the past year Belden Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Emerson Electric Co.

Summary

Emerson Electric Co. beats Belden Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. Its Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, network and playout systems, plant connectivity products, and cable and connectivity products for television broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV industries. The companyÂ’s Enterprise Connectivity Solutions segment provides copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures; and power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations. Its Industrial Connectivity Solutions segment offers infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems, including industrial and input/output (I/O) connectors, industrial cables, IP and networking cables, I/O modules, distribution boxes, ruggedized controls and sensors, customer specific wiring solutions, and load-moment indicator systems, as well as controllers and sensors for use in industrial automation applications. The companyÂ’s Industrial IT Solutions segment provides security devices, Ethernet switches and related equipment, routers and gateways, network management software, and wireless systems for use in factory automation, power generation and distribution, process automation, and infrastructure projects. Its Network Security Solutions segment offers software and services to detect, prevent, and respond against cyberattacks and data breaches in the utilities and energy, finance, insurance, technology, communications, retail, and healthcare markets, as well as to the government. Belden Inc. sells its products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures products, and delivers services to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Process Management segment offers systems and software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; and digital plant architecture solutions. It also provides consulting services for precision measurement, control, monitoring, asset optimization, and safety and reliability of oil and gas reservoirs and plants. This segment serves oil and gas, refining, chemicals, power generation, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, pulp and paper, metal and mining, and municipal water supplies markets. Its Industrial Automation segment provides fluid power and control products; electrical distribution equipment; and materials joining and precision cleaning products, as well as hermetic motors. The companyÂ’s Climate Technologies segment supplies compressors, temperature sensors and controls, thermostats, flow controls, and remote monitoring technology and services to residential heating and cooling, commercial air conditioning, commercial and industrial refrigeration, and marine control areas. Its Commercial & Residential Solutions segment provides tools for professionals and homeowners; home storage systems; and appliance solutions. The company was formerly known as The Emerson Electric Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Emerson Electric Co. in 2000. Emerson Electric Co. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.