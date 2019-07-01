Reviewing BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s results

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 31.46 N/A -11.97 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BeiGene Ltd. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BeiGene Ltd. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. On the competitive side is, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BeiGene Ltd. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.5% and 0%. 0.5% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has -4.86% weaker performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 10.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.