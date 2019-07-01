Reviewing BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s results

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeiGene Ltd.
|131
|31.46
|N/A
|-11.97
|0.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BeiGene Ltd. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BeiGene Ltd. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0.00%
|-45.1%
|-34.7%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. On the competitive side is, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
BeiGene Ltd. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.5% and 0%. 0.5% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeiGene Ltd.
|13.57%
|3.84%
|-1.46%
|10.06%
|-28.65%
|-4.86%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|5.47%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.01%
For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has -4.86% weaker performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 10.01% stronger performance.
Summary
Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.
BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
