Reviewing BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s results

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 18.28 N/A -12.75 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 146.96 N/A -2.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BeiGene Ltd. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Risk & Volatility

BeiGene Ltd.’s current beta is 1.04 and it happens to be 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.37 beta which is 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.5 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. Its rival Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. BeiGene Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BeiGene Ltd. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BeiGene Ltd. has a consensus target price of $205.5, and a 70.38% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BeiGene Ltd. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 72.4% respectively. BeiGene Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.