Reviewing BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s results

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 20.13 N/A -12.75 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.51 N/A -1.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see BeiGene Ltd. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BeiGene Ltd. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. On the competitive side is, Sutro Biopharma Inc. which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered BeiGene Ltd. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BeiGene Ltd.’s upside potential is 43.98% at a $205.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BeiGene Ltd. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.7% and 73.1%. About 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.23% are Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance while Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 24.94% stronger performance.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.