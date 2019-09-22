Reviewing BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 18.12 N/A -12.75 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BeiGene Ltd. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 while its Current Ratio is 7.5. Meanwhile, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BeiGene Ltd. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

BeiGene Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 51.64% and an $205.5 consensus price target. On the other hand, Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 25.97% and its consensus price target is $13. The results provided earlier shows that BeiGene Ltd. appears more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BeiGene Ltd. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 98.6% respectively. About 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has stronger performance than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.