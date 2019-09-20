Reviewing BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s results

Since BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 18.07 N/A -12.75 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see BeiGene Ltd. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.04 beta indicates that BeiGene Ltd. is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BeiGene Ltd. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

BeiGene Ltd.’s consensus target price is $205.5, while its potential upside is 54.48%. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus target price and a 36.99% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that BeiGene Ltd. appears more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BeiGene Ltd. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.7% and 12.4%. About 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has stronger performance than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.