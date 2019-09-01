Reviewing BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s results

Since BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 19.38 N/A -12.75 0.00 Novavax Inc. 10 6.74 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights BeiGene Ltd. and Novavax Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BeiGene Ltd. and Novavax Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Risk & Volatility

BeiGene Ltd. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.04. Novavax Inc.’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

BeiGene Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7.5 and a Quick Ratio of 7.5. Competitively, Novavax Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.9 Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BeiGene Ltd. and Novavax Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

BeiGene Ltd. has an average price target of $205.5, and a 42.96% upside potential. Competitively Novavax Inc. has an average price target of $1.35, with potential downside of -77.39%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, BeiGene Ltd. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BeiGene Ltd. and Novavax Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.7% and 30.7%. About 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Novavax Inc.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Novavax Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.