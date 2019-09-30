Reviewing BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s results

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 136 -0.42 37.49M -12.75 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 -2.89 11.38M -3.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BeiGene Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 27,513,576.99% -45.1% -34.7% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 57,243,460.76% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. On the competitive side is, MeiraGTx Holdings plc which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 7 Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BeiGene Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of BeiGene Ltd. is $205.5, with potential upside of 69.01%. Competitively MeiraGTx Holdings plc has an average price target of $40, with potential upside of 152.53%. The data provided earlier shows that MeiraGTx Holdings plc appears more favorable than BeiGene Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BeiGene Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 36.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend while MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc on 6 of the 11 factors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.