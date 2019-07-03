Reviewing BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s and Its Competitors results

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand BeiGene Ltd. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have BeiGene Ltd. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.10% -34.70% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares BeiGene Ltd. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. N/A 131 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for BeiGene Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

BeiGene Ltd. currently has a consensus target price of $179.25, suggesting a potential upside of 40.80%. The potential upside of the competitors is 131.90%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, BeiGene Ltd. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BeiGene Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has -4.86% weaker performance while BeiGene Ltd.’s rivals have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. are 7.5 and 7.5. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeiGene Ltd.’s competitors.

Dividends

BeiGene Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.