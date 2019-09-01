Reviewing BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)’s results

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 19.38 N/A -12.75 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 6.86 N/A -3.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BeiGene Ltd. and Intrexon Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BeiGene Ltd. and Intrexon Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8%

Volatility & Risk

BeiGene Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Intrexon Corporation has a 2.2 beta and it is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival Intrexon Corporation is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. BeiGene Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BeiGene Ltd. and Intrexon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

BeiGene Ltd. has a consensus price target of $205.5, and a 42.96% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BeiGene Ltd. and Intrexon Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 80.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance while Intrexon Corporation has 22.17% stronger performance.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats Intrexon Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.