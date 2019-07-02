Reviewing BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 31.46 N/A -11.97 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.74 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights BeiGene Ltd. and ImmuCell Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BeiGene Ltd. and ImmuCell Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7%

Liquidity

BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ImmuCell Corporation are 2.5 and 1.6 respectively. BeiGene Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmuCell Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares and 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.9% of ImmuCell Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86% ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than ImmuCell Corporation.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats ImmuCell Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.