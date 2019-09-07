Reviewing BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s results

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 18.28 N/A -12.75 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see BeiGene Ltd. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BeiGene Ltd. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

7.5 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. Its rival Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. BeiGene Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BeiGene Ltd. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

BeiGene Ltd.’s upside potential is 70.38% at a $205.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares and 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. About 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Gamida Cell Ltd. has 65.61% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.