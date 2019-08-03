Reviewing BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s results

Both BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 33.77 N/A -12.75 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 13.01 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Volatility & Risk

BeiGene Ltd. has a beta of 1.04 and its 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Dynavax Technologies Corporation on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Its competitor Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. BeiGene Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BeiGene Ltd. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

BeiGene Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 52.41% and an $210 average price target. Competitively Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a consensus price target of $27, with potential upside of 878.26%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Dynavax Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than BeiGene Ltd., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BeiGene Ltd. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 83.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. was less bearish than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.