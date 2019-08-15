Reviewing BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s results

Both BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 18.70 N/A -12.75 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 77.64 N/A -2.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see BeiGene Ltd. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BeiGene Ltd. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.5 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. Its rival Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. BeiGene Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BeiGene Ltd. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BeiGene Ltd. has a consensus price target of $205.5, and a 47.09% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BeiGene Ltd. and Cue Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 21.7% respectively. 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend while Cue Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BeiGene Ltd.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.