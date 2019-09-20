Reviewing BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s results

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 18.26 N/A -12.75 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 35.55 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see BeiGene Ltd. and Compugen Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BeiGene Ltd. and Compugen Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.04 shows that BeiGene Ltd. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Compugen Ltd. has a 2.62 beta which is 162.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Its competitor Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. BeiGene Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BeiGene Ltd. and Compugen Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

BeiGene Ltd. has a 52.84% upside potential and an average target price of $205.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares and 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares. 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend while Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats Compugen Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.