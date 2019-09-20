Reviewing BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeiGene Ltd.
|131
|18.17
|N/A
|-12.75
|0.00
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.12
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0.00%
|-45.1%
|-34.7%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
BeiGene Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7.5 and a Quick Ratio of 7.5. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown BeiGene Ltd. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 53.58% for BeiGene Ltd. with average price target of $205.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares and 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. About 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc. has 77.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeiGene Ltd.
|6.47%
|8.11%
|8.84%
|8.56%
|-22.42%
|-2.08%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
For the past year BeiGene Ltd. was less bearish than BeyondSpring Inc.
Summary
BeiGene Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BeyondSpring Inc.
BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
