Reviewing BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 18.17 N/A -12.75 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BeiGene Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7.5 and a Quick Ratio of 7.5. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown BeiGene Ltd. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 53.58% for BeiGene Ltd. with average price target of $205.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares and 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. About 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc. has 77.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. was less bearish than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.