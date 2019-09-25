Reviewing BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s results

Both BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 18.40 N/A -12.75 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 19.34 N/A -2.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BeiGene Ltd. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.04 shows that BeiGene Ltd. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. On the competitive side is, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BeiGene Ltd. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of BeiGene Ltd. is $205.5, with potential upside of 58.09%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares and 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. was less bearish than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.