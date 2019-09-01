Reviewing BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s results

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 19.38 N/A -12.75 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.13 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates BeiGene Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BeiGene Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BeiGene Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BeiGene Ltd. has a consensus target price of $205.5, and a 42.96% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BeiGene Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 0.72% respectively. 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.