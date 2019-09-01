Reviewing BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s results

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeiGene Ltd.
|131
|19.38
|N/A
|-12.75
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.13
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
Demonstrates BeiGene Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has BeiGene Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0.00%
|-45.1%
|-34.7%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BeiGene Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
BeiGene Ltd. has a consensus target price of $205.5, and a 42.96% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BeiGene Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 0.72% respectively. 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeiGene Ltd.
|6.47%
|8.11%
|8.84%
|8.56%
|-22.42%
|-2.08%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.
BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
