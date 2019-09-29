Reviewing BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s results

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 136 -0.44 37.49M -12.75 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 47.30M -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see BeiGene Ltd. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 27,513,576.99% -45.1% -34.7% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 1,635,320,149.36% -127.1% -102.3%

Volatility and Risk

BeiGene Ltd.’s current beta is 1.04 and it happens to be 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 2.23 beta is the reason why it is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. are 7.5 and 7.5. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

BeiGene Ltd. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 69.01% for BeiGene Ltd. with average target price of $205.5. Meanwhile, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 289.22%. The results provided earlier shows that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. appears more favorable than BeiGene Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares and 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats on 7 of the 11 factors BeiGene Ltd.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.