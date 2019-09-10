Reviewing BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s results

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 20.70 N/A -12.75 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Demonstrates BeiGene Ltd. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Risk & Volatility

BeiGene Ltd.’s current beta is 1.04 and it happens to be 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Its competitor Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. BeiGene Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered BeiGene Ltd. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BeiGene Ltd.’s upside potential is 63.43% at a $205.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BeiGene Ltd. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 17.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. was less bearish than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.