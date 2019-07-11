Reviewing BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 29.71 N/A -11.97 0.00 AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BeiGene Ltd. and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9%

Liquidity

BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AC Immune SA are 14.7 and 14.7 respectively. AC Immune SA therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BeiGene Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BeiGene Ltd. and AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors at 88.5% and 36.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86% AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than AC Immune SA.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors AC Immune SA beats BeiGene Ltd.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.