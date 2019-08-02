Reviewing Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX)’s and NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s results

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) and NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton Dickinson and Company 243 3.94 N/A 4.80 52.69 NeuroMetrix Inc. 1 0.29 N/A -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Becton Dickinson and Company and NeuroMetrix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Becton Dickinson and Company and NeuroMetrix Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton Dickinson and Company 0.00% 4.4% 1.7% NeuroMetrix Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -23.4%

Risk & Volatility

Becton Dickinson and Company’s current beta is 1.12 and it happens to be 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NeuroMetrix Inc. is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.49 beta.

Liquidity

Becton Dickinson and Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NeuroMetrix Inc. are 1.8 and 1.4 respectively. NeuroMetrix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Becton Dickinson and Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Becton Dickinson and Company and NeuroMetrix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67 NeuroMetrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 9.17% for Becton Dickinson and Company with average price target of $271.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Becton Dickinson and Company and NeuroMetrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 10.5% respectively. About 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and Company’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.63% of NeuroMetrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Becton Dickinson and Company -1.35% -0.69% 7.28% 2.98% 2.24% 12.2% NeuroMetrix Inc. -0.37% -12.92% -54.45% -56.06% -67.52% -50.86%

For the past year Becton Dickinson and Company has 12.2% stronger performance while NeuroMetrix Inc. has -50.86% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Becton Dickinson and Company beats NeuroMetrix Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; the SENSUS pain therapy device, a prescription neurostimulation device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and ADVANCE NCS/EMG system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to consumers, patients, retail merchandisers, health care professionals, durable medical equipment suppliers, physicians, clinics, hospitals, managed care organizations, independent distributors, retail health businesses, endocrinologists, podiatrists, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neuro surgeons primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.